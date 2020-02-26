Nancy A. Herington, 88, passed away due to natural causes on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at her home in Havre, Montana. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Nancy’s life will be held in Spring or Summer 2020. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit Nancy’s online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for her family at www.hollandbonine.com.
Nancy was born on Nov. 5, 1931, in St. Paul, MN, to James H. and Dorothy J. (Tibbetts) Bennetts. She was raised in St. Paul until 1941, when the family relocated to Omaha, NE, for her father’s work. In 1945, they relocated once again, this time to Billings. Nancy graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1949, and began working for Mountain Bell soon after. While working there, she met Donald J. Herington, and the couple married on April 26, 1958, in Billings. They stayed in Billings, where they raised their two children. Nancy worked for Mountain Bell for her entire career, beginning as a clerk, and working her way up to installer supervisor before her retirement, which came 31 years after she began. Donald passed away on Oct. 1, 2007. Nancy moved to Havre in 2018 to be closer to her daughter.
Nancy was an outgoing lady with an edgy sense of humor who enjoyed quilting, reading, jigsaw puzzles, and sewing. She and Don always had canine companions while he was living, and after he passed away, her daughter gave her a cat named Coco who became her loving companion for the past several years. Nancy and Don enjoyed traveling together, and after he passed away, she traveled with their daughter Julie. After she moved to Havre, she loved to attend the summer concerts, Kicks at Six, and have picnics in the park. She was a member of the Yellowstone Valley Quilt Guild and the Hi-Line Quilt Guild; and she was thrilled to win third place in 2019’s quilt show in Havre.
She was preceded in death by her husband Don; infant daughter, Laura Jean Herington; three granddaughters; a great-granddaughter; parents, James and Dorothy Bennetts; and brother, James Bennetts, Jr.
Nancy is survived by her children Patrick J. (Nancy) Herington of Colorado Springs, CO, and Julie A. (Don) Groven of Havre; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother David C. Bennetts of Montezuma, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy’s family has suggested memorial donations be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3010 11th Ave N, Billings, MT 59101, the Billings Flying Mustangs, PO Box 22406, Billings, MT 59104, Riverstone Hospice, 2230 Mission Way, Billings, MT 59102, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
