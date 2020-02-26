Nancy A. Herington, 88, passed away due to natural causes on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at her home in Havre, Montana. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Nancy’s life will be held in Spring or Summer 2020. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit Nancy’s online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for her family at www.hollandbonine.com.

Nancy was born on Nov. 5, 1931, in St. Paul, MN, to James H. and Dorothy J. (Tibbetts) Bennetts. She was raised in St. Paul until 1941, when the family relocated to Omaha, NE, for her father’s work. In 1945, they relocated once again, this time to Billings. Nancy graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1949, and began working for Mountain Bell soon after. While working there, she met Donald J. Herington, and the couple married on April 26, 1958, in Billings. They stayed in Billings, where they raised their two children. Nancy worked for Mountain Bell for her entire career, beginning as a clerk, and working her way up to installer supervisor before her retirement, which came 31 years after she began. Donald passed away on Oct. 1, 2007. Nancy moved to Havre in 2018 to be closer to her daughter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}