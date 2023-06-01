Nancy A. (Miner) Parsons, 88, died peacefully on January 16, 2023 in Billings, MT. She was the wife of Edward G. Parsons, who predeceased her in 2004 after 48 years of marriage. They were married May 12, 1956 in Northfield, MA. She was born October 7, 1934, the daughter of Herman A. and Ada E. (Dresser) Miner. She was raised in Northfield, MA and graduated from Northfield High School in 1952. She is survived by a son, Colonel (Retired) Matthew W. Parsons (Kerry), a daughter, Melissa A. Parsons, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Nathaniel P. Parsons in 2019, and a sister, Enide E. (Miner) Stevens in 2002.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother following her husband throughout a varied career as a dairy farmer, county extension agent, and finally as an agricultural economist with the U.S. Government at various assignments and locations.

She enjoyed many years of employment as a secretary and administrative assistant until her retirement from her last position with Yellowstone County (MT) extension office in Billings, MT in 2010. She relished many close relationships with extended family, classmates from her youth, colleagues at work, congregants at church and neighbors at home.

There will be a memorial to celebrate Nancy's life at Pilgrim Congregational Church in Billings, MT on July 15, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow the memorial in the church Fellowship Hall.