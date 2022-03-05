 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nancy Ann (Bach) Williams

Nancy Ann Williams, 59, much loved wife, mother, sister, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, and friend, died unexpectedly during spinal surgery on Feb. 1, 2022, in Denver, Colorado.

Cremation has taken place and a family memorial service will be held in Aurora, Colorado. Full obituary may be found at newcomerdenver.com/obituaries. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to animal adoption center Dumb Friends League, Denver, CO.

