Nancy D. Robinson passed away Dec. 27, 2019. She was born Dec. 11, 1932 in Birney to John A and Edith (Miller) Holdbrook. Nancy married Jess Robinson August 30, 1954 in Miles City.

Jess and Nancy worked at the Robinson ranch on the Mizpah until April 1958. They then moved to ranch near Zortman. In 2004 they moved to Zortman to retire. Nancy resided Worden until her death.

Survivors include daughter Joan (Ted) Stewart, grandsons, Chris (Jessica), great granddaughter Emilee, Sean (Jennifer), great grandson Zane, son Clyde (Iris) Robinson, granddaughters, Nikki, great granddaughter Lyndsy, Andrea (Clay) McCaffree, great grandson Rafe, and Lea (Joel) Johnson, son Jim (Lesley) Robinson, granddaughter Kirsty (John) Stewart, daughter Julie (Brian) Dandrea, granddaughters Brianne and Britan. One sister Carol (Steve) Wilcox. She was preceded in death by her husband Jess, parents John and Edith (Miller) Holdbrook, brothers John Willard, Ralph and Bob Holdbrook.

The family will receive friends and family 7 pm Friday Jan. 3, 2020 at the Wilderness Funeral Home in Malta. Funeral service will take place at 2 pm Saturday Jan. 4, 2020 at the Wilderness Funeral Home in Malta.

Memorials can be made to Billings Clinic Foundation, Cardiac Services PO Box 31031 Billings MT 59107.

