Nancy D. Robinson passed away Dec. 27, 2019. She was born Dec. 11, 1932 in Birney to John A and Edith (Miller) Holdbrook. Nancy married Jess Robinson August 30, 1954 in Miles City.
Jess and Nancy worked at the Robinson ranch on the Mizpah until April 1958. They then moved to ranch near Zortman. In 2004 they moved to Zortman to retire. Nancy resided Worden until her death.
Survivors include daughter Joan (Ted) Stewart, grandsons, Chris (Jessica), great granddaughter Emilee, Sean (Jennifer), great grandson Zane, son Clyde (Iris) Robinson, granddaughters, Nikki, great granddaughter Lyndsy, Andrea (Clay) McCaffree, great grandson Rafe, and Lea (Joel) Johnson, son Jim (Lesley) Robinson, granddaughter Kirsty (John) Stewart, daughter Julie (Brian) Dandrea, granddaughters Brianne and Britan. One sister Carol (Steve) Wilcox. She was preceded in death by her husband Jess, parents John and Edith (Miller) Holdbrook, brothers John Willard, Ralph and Bob Holdbrook.
You have free articles remaining.
The family will receive friends and family 7 pm Friday Jan. 3, 2020 at the Wilderness Funeral Home in Malta. Funeral service will take place at 2 pm Saturday Jan. 4, 2020 at the Wilderness Funeral Home in Malta.
Memorials can be made to Billings Clinic Foundation, Cardiac Services PO Box 31031 Billings MT 59107.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.