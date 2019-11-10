Nancy Elaine (Plegge) Kaderavek passed away on Nov. 7, 2019 at the age of 73. She was born in Marysville, Kansas and graduated from Marysville High School. She graduated from Kansas State Teachers College with her bachelor’s degree. She taught elementary education for many years which was the joy of her life. She married John in 1970 and moved to Billings, Montana where they lived for 49 years. She was very involved in the community through various organizations and loved spending time with all her family. After retiring in 2011, she and John traveled the world.
She is survived by husband, John Kaderavek; siblings, Larry Plegge (Maxine), Delores Benkendorf, Mary Plegge, and Arlyn Plegge; children, Alaric Kaderavek (Tamara), Nathan Kaderavek, and Sasha Greenough (Kyle). She is also survived by four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Velma and Harold Plegge (parents)and Allen Dean Plegge (brother).
You have free articles remaining.
Services will be held on Dec. 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave Billings, Mont. Memorials can be sent to 2143 Interlachen Dr, Billings, MT 59105. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.