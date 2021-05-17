Nancy E. Poolet

Nancy E. Poolet passed away peacefully at home in Laurel on May 7, 2021 with her family by her side after a long illness.

Nancy was born on Nov. 27, 1944 in Ticonderoga NY, the youngest daughter of Sidney Weeks and Muriel Weeks.

She spent much of her childhood in the Adirondacks area of NY, where she met and married her former husband Alexander C. Poolet. In 1989, Mom moved out west and eventually settled in Laurel Montana to be close to her granddaughter.

Mom was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved photography and travel, along with the mountains of Colorado, Montana and NY state. She spent many years employed as a Lab Technician before retiring several years ago.

Nancy is survived by a daughter, Laura Haynes Poolet, and favorite son-in-law Cliff Haynes of Glens Falls, NY, and her son Alexander Poolet of Laurel MT, sister Sandra Quick of Loveland, CO, grandchildren Cassie Poolet of Troy, NY (whom Mom enjoyed road trips with out west) and Grace Poolet of Laurel MT, and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Compassus Hospice.