Nancy Ferguson Downer passed away on December 13, 2020, due to complications of dementia at MorningStar Reflections.

Nancy was born in Belmont, Massachusetts, on Feb. 19, 1940. She attended Belmont High School and graduated from Brown University with a biology degree in 1961. She loved and was loved by her father Gordon, mother Agnes and brothers Bus, Robert, and John and spent summers in Cape Cod with extended family into her adult life. Nancy was a devoted mother to her two sons, Mark Deibert and Alan Deibert and loved their wives Lani and Sue, as if they were her own daughters.

Nancy moved to Billings in 1976 and received a master's degree in Counseling from MSUB. Her whole life was defined by love. She counseled students at Riverside, Broadview, Rapelje and West High for many years. Having grown up in Boston she enjoyed connecting with and learning about ranchers and ranch life in her years in Broadview and Rapelje. She was passionate about helping junior high and high school students overcome personal difficulties and to strive for advanced education.