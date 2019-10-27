{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — Nancy B. Fussell, 101, born Nov. 9, 1917, passed away due to complications of old age on Aug. 26, 2019 in Mercer Island, Washington. Paul Fussell, Nancy's youngest child, predeceased her by three weeks due to Parkinson’s. See funerals.coop. Ceremonies for Nancy in Missoula, MT. For full details, go to MarlattFuneralHome.com and please sign their guest book.

