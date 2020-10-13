 Skip to main content
Nancy J. Camp
Nancy J. Camp

The Lord ended 20 years of Parkinson's for Nancy Oct. 10, 2020. Born in Watervliet, Michigan, on Sept. 13, 1953, to Betty and Robert Camp, Nancy graduated from Billings West High in 1971 and Rocky Mountain College in 1975.

In 2005 Nancy retired with 30 years' service from Qwest Communications. Nancy tried to live life to the max with all the challenges life gave her. She enjoyed her home and pets, walleye fishing, and quilting. Nancy is survived by brother Dan (Sharon) Camp. Cremation has taken place. No services are planned.

Condolences may be shared with the family at smithfuneralchapels.com.

