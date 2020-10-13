Nancy J. Camp

The Lord ended 20 years of Parkinson's for Nancy Oct. 10, 2020. Born in Watervliet, Michigan, on Sept. 13, 1953, to Betty and Robert Camp, Nancy graduated from Billings West High in 1971 and Rocky Mountain College in 1975.
In 2005 Nancy retired with 30 years' service from Qwest Communications. Nancy tried to live life to the max with all the challenges life gave her. She enjoyed her home and pets, walleye fishing, and quilting. Nancy is survived by brother Dan (Sharon) Camp. Cremation has taken place. No services are planned.
Condolences may be shared with the family at smithfuneralchapels.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.