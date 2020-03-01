Nancy J. Scharnowske died peacefully in Denver, Colorado, on Feb. 23, 2020, at the age of 72.

Nancy is survived by her husband Michael Scharnowske, of Red Lodge; her daughter Julie Scharnowske, of Red Lodge; her son James Scharnowske and partner Kristin DiBella, of Center Conway, New Hampshire; her daughter Jaime Schunk and husband Brad, of Arvada Colorado; her sister-in-law Freya Fletcher, of Thousand Oaks, California; and her grandchildren Isaiah and Adeline. She is preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Jean Fletcher, of Billings; her brother Robert Fletcher, of Thousand Oaks, California; and her son Jason Scharnowske, of Red Lodge.

Nancy was born on April 15, 1947, in Billings to Alvin and Jean Fletcher. She attended school in Billings and Sweden. She married Michael Scharnowske in 1974. She moved from Billings to Red Lodge in 1992 to raise her family while working various jobs throughout the community. She retired from the Beartooth Billings Clinic in Red Lodge in 2017 and spent the last three years adventuring across three states, living with her daughter in Midland, Texas, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Arvada, Colorado.