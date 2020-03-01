Nancy J. Scharnowske died peacefully in Denver, Colorado, on Feb. 23, 2020, at the age of 72.
Nancy is survived by her husband Michael Scharnowske, of Red Lodge; her daughter Julie Scharnowske, of Red Lodge; her son James Scharnowske and partner Kristin DiBella, of Center Conway, New Hampshire; her daughter Jaime Schunk and husband Brad, of Arvada Colorado; her sister-in-law Freya Fletcher, of Thousand Oaks, California; and her grandchildren Isaiah and Adeline. She is preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Jean Fletcher, of Billings; her brother Robert Fletcher, of Thousand Oaks, California; and her son Jason Scharnowske, of Red Lodge.
Nancy was born on April 15, 1947, in Billings to Alvin and Jean Fletcher. She attended school in Billings and Sweden. She married Michael Scharnowske in 1974. She moved from Billings to Red Lodge in 1992 to raise her family while working various jobs throughout the community. She retired from the Beartooth Billings Clinic in Red Lodge in 2017 and spent the last three years adventuring across three states, living with her daughter in Midland, Texas, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Arvada, Colorado.
Nancy enjoyed reading, working mind puzzles, visiting the zoo, going to the theater to enjoy musicals and Broadway productions and sitting on her deck watching wildlife. She was delighted in her grandchildren, and was a devoted and loving wife, a mother proud of her children’s success, and a loyal, caring friend to many
A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday March 5, 2020, at Smith-Alcott Funeral Chapels in Red Lodge, with a graveside ceremony at Red Lodge Cemetery, and a reception to follow at the Red Lodge Pizza Company backroom. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nancy’s life.
