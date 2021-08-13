Nancy J Warner passed away August 9, 2021. She was born in Hollywood, CA on June 13, 1934 to parents, Fred and Lilas Lively. She was raised and spent the first few years of adult life in Great Falls, MT.

Nancy was married to her husband Stanley H Warner for over 67 years. Together they lived in Great Falls, Columbia Falls, West Glacier and Billings, MT.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley H Warner, sons Stanley J (Genie) of El Dorado, AR, Matthew (Donna) of Bozeman, MT, daughters Wendy (Thomas) Pearson of Spokane, WA and Loralee (Joseph) Raatz of Mansfield, TX; grandchildren Timothy (Vickie), Elizabeth (Jon), Stanley H, Jamie (Nick), Ben (Lounny), Sam (Leah), Jenny, Joe (Amanda), and Lucas; great grandchildren Hannah, Henry, Zoe, Asher, Andrew, Maverick, Savanah and William. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Lora Lee, Gloria & Victoria.

The last few months of her life she lived with her daughter, Wendy, in Spokane, then at Fairview Assisted Living. Nancy was a testament to her faith and her family.

She had a love of being a mother and grandmother. She loved books and was the volunteer librarian for West Glacier Elementary School. She passed her love of reading as well as music to all her children.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, at St Joseph Parish, 3720 W Colbert Rd, Colbert, WA 99005. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception immediately after Mass in the parish dining hall. Internment at Hillcrest Memorial in Great Falls, MT will take place later.