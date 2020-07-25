× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The angels came and our sweet Nancy was welcomed into heaven by Jesus; her mother and father, Morris and Virginia Jennaway; grandparents; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Nancy Jean Jennaway was born on Sept. 15, 1953, in Melstone. She passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Sunflower Gardens in Roundup. Nancy lived in Billings and worked through Supported Living at the Sheltered Workshop and worked at the Comfort Inn for 15 years. She made too many friends to count and never forgot meeting anyone. She participated for many years in the Special Olympics. She enjoyed bowling, swimming and basketball. She moved to Roundup in 2017 to live at Sunflower Gardens and to be near family.

Some of Nancy's favorite things are cats, stickers, Tom and Jerry and Scooby Doo, drawing and coloring pictures for others.

She is survived by her siblings, Brenda Vescovi (Joe) of Roundup, Charley Jennaway (Becky) of Melstone and Kelly Jennaway of Bozeman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nancy was such a kind and good soul. May she rest in peace in the arms of Jesus.

Cremation has taken place and burial will be in the Melstone Cemetery on Sept. 15, along with a celebration Nancy's life.

