Nancy Jo Pinnow

Nancy Jo Pinnow, of Billings, passed away at her home on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Nancy was the daughter of Gottlieb and Gwendolyn Bonogofsky and was born on Oct. 7, 1950, in Elgin, North Dakota. Nancy was a loving wife and mother to her children and her husband Larry Pinnow (deceased). Nancy was known for putting thoughts of others before herself.

Survivors include her two sons, Matt Thomas (Jennifer Thomas), and Lance Pinnow (Rebecca Pinnow); her mother, Gwendolyn Bonogofsky; her brother, Randy Bonogosfky (Lisa Bonogofsky). Nancy was the proud grandma of five granddaughters, Jessie Thomas, Tiffany Nolan (Zach Nolan), Heather Bayer-Pinnow, Alexandra Pinnow, Gabriella Paterson, and great-grandchildren Walker and Stevie Jo Nolan. Her beloved daughter JoAnn Paterson (Pinnow) also preceded her in death in 2015.

Nancy was well known for her love of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, gardening, and, of course, her yellow Labrador, Tia. Nancy was a wonderful cook, and we all enjoyed eating her meals, especially the strudel (AKA the Big Noodle). She also enjoyed fishing, boating, water-skiing and spending time with her vast family from North Dakota. Nancy was well known to never pass up a good garage sale to find one of the many treasures she collected throughout her life.