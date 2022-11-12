Our friend, Nancy Lasater, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 6. She walked hand in hand with her husband and sons up to the throne to be welcomed by Jesus.

Nancy was born to Lloyd and Edna Snook on Aug. 8, 1940, in Laramie, Wyoming, and graduated from Laramie High in 1958. While working at the college campus bookstore, she met her future husband, Jim. They were married on June 7, 1958, and, after honeymooning in the Black Hills, they moved to Casper, Wyoming.

In 1962, Jim went to work for Halliburton, which took them on many adventures. Their two sons, Kirk and Mark, made their family complete and they lived in several western states and Venezuela. In 1984, they moved to their permanent home in Billings. In 1992, Nancy began working at Best Realty and mentored dozens of new realtors until her retirement in 2010. In their retirement, they traveled, taking many trips through the Elderhostel programs. Nancy loved animals and rescued numerous dogs and cats. She especially loved her last rescue, Kiki.

Nancy is survived by her brother, Neil, and preceded in death by her parents, husband, and both of her sons.

A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.

Memorial donations may be sent to Help for Homeless Pets or animal shelter of choice.