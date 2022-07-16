 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nancy Lee Bierwagen (Hicks)

]Nancy Lee Bierwagen (Hicks), 75, of Billings, Montana passed away Wednesday, April 6.

A celebration of life for Nancy and her sister Carole (who passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021) will be held at Simple Cremation Montana in Helena, Montana on August 5, 2022, at 11 a.m.

To view the obituaries and leave condolences, please visit www.SimpleCremationMT.Com.

