Nancy Lee Bierwagen (Hicks), age 75, passed away unexpectedly April 6, 2022, while in remission from Lymphoma. She was born Sept. 7, 1946, to Wayne and Laura Hicks of Helena, Montana. Services will be held in August (date to be determined) at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Helena, MT. For a full obit or to leave condolences, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
