Nancy Lee Roe

Nancy's true love was animals. She never met an animal that she did not love, and they were just as drawn to her as she was to them. This was especially true for horses. Nancy was an accomplished horsewoman, participating in countless horse shows from the time she could climb onto a horse through adulthood. Nancy thrived in the arena and was no stranger to Grand Champion and top prize. If she was not in a horse show, she was preparing for one. Her most impressive accomplishment was taking home top honors year after year at the Powder River Halter and Performance Futurity in Broadus, Montana. She looked forward to this event each year the way a child looks forward to Christmas. She always came home from the Futurity feeling so proud and so happy, always returning home with more friends and more horses than when she left. She cherished the many friendships she made over the years in the horse community. Nancy was once asked by a newspaper reporter what her secret was to how she was picking out good colts as show prospects. She said, ‘I look at pedigree and conformation, then I look them in the eye. If they don't have a nice, kind eye, I don't buy them.'