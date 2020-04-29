Nancy Lee Roe
Nancy Lee Roe, age 62, formerly of Baker and Big Timber, Montana, passed away of natural causes on April 23, 2020, in Billings, Montana. She was born on Jan. 29, 1958, to Mrs. Elizabeth (Betty) Roe and the late Thomas (Tom) D. Roe. Nancy's early years were spent in New Jersey before the family moved to Big Timber in 1972. Nancy graduated from Sweet Grass County High School in 1976.
Nancy's true love was animals. She never met an animal that she did not love, and they were just as drawn to her as she was to them. This was especially true for horses. Nancy was an accomplished horsewoman, participating in countless horse shows from the time she could climb onto a horse through adulthood. Nancy thrived in the arena and was no stranger to Grand Champion and top prize. If she was not in a horse show, she was preparing for one. Her most impressive accomplishment was taking home top honors year after year at the Powder River Halter and Performance Futurity in Broadus, Montana. She looked forward to this event each year the way a child looks forward to Christmas. She always came home from the Futurity feeling so proud and so happy, always returning home with more friends and more horses than when she left. She cherished the many friendships she made over the years in the horse community. Nancy was once asked by a newspaper reporter what her secret was to how she was picking out good colts as show prospects. She said, ‘I look at pedigree and conformation, then I look them in the eye. If they don't have a nice, kind eye, I don't buy them.'
Nancy also loved being an EMT for almost 15 years. Her years helping people and being of service in Fallon and Carter Counties were a great source of pride for her and where she shined outside of the riding arena. Nancy remembered every call and transfer she was on. Even near the end of her days, if she heard ambulance sirens or a call come in over a scanner, her eyes lit up.
Nancy was a master crafter, sewer, cross-stitcher, baker, and cook. A perfectionist, there was not a project she couldn't do. She made the most beautiful clothes, intricate dolls, wooden and fabric ornaments, and decorations. Nancy also refinished furniture at a professional level. Cooking and baking came naturally to her, and she had a knack for finding the most wonderful recipes that are now traditional recipes in many homes; she loved to swap and share recipes. When Nancy was forced to slow down, she owned and operated a successful dog boarding business on her ranch in Baker, Montana. Her clients and their dogs were like family to her. Nancy was always tough, strong, and independent, even throughout a long illness, and never lost her quick sense of humor.
Nancy is survived by her children, Writer (Shannon) Clayton, and Stacy Clayton (Ryan) Lyson, plus grandchildren Aspen, Wren, Abram, and Mia, mother Betty Roe, and siblings Charles ‘Chip' (Melanie) Roe, Robin (Tom) Hanel, and Betsy (Roger) Indreland. She is preceded in death by her father, Tom Roe, and most beloved dog, Molly. Cremation has taken place. A memorial will be held at a later date. Nancy's children would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staffs of Bella Terra and Stillwater Hospice, who have been extraordinarily caring and kind.
