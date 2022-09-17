 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nancy Lou Jennings

Nancy Lou Jennings, 82, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10.

A memorial service will be at noon on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Rocky Mountain Community Church, 2832 Broadwater Ave.

Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.

