× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nancy Louise Staigmiller

Nancy Louise Staigmiller passed away of natural causes on August 17th in Billings, Montana. Nancy was born on August 18, 1944 in Goshen, Indiana. She was the second of three children born to Joseph and Harriet Cregier. The family had a cottage on Lake Wawasee, Indiana where Nancy grew to love boats and the family cherished their time on the water.

While leading a youth work camp in Albuquerque, NM, she met a young Air Force Officer named Bob Staigmiller from Eden, Montana. They were married for 53 years and raised three children; Joe, Kenny, and Donna. Nancy earned a Bachelor's degree in Education from Oklahoma State University and taught second grade for a number of years, while the family lived in Madison, Wisconsin. Though she would have several jobs in her life, Nancy was first and foremost a teacher, eventually earning a Master's Degree in Special Education from MSU Billings.