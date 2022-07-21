Nancy Michael, age 84, loving mother of three, and adoring wife to husband Dick Michael passed away on Friday, July 15, at Louisville Care Center near Omaha, NE. Nancy was born on January 4, 1938 to Darrel & Della Williams of Iola, KS. She was generous, caring, kind, and had a passion for helping for others. She turned her passion into a full-time career and attended St. Mary's of Plains School of Nursing graduating in 1958. During nursing school Nancy worked part-time at the Stardust Supper Club in Wichita, KS scheduling performances for many celebrities of the time including Johnny Cash and her favorite Little Jimmy Dickens.

While visiting family on a summer vacation in Laurel, MT she met her future husband. After only a handful of visits, Nancy and Dick fell in love and married on September 4th, 1960. They both had a love for family and soon started one of their own. Nancy and Dick were lifelong companions and friends spending the next sixty-one years together which included many adventures, travels and cruises. She was a loving and doting wife and mother who enjoyed taking weekend RV trips to Yellowstone Park creating many wonderful memories for her children. She was an avid reader who always had a book in her hands and passed her love of reading onto her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her tenacity and compassion to care for her patients and her family.