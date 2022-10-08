 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nancy R. Doak

Nancy R. Doak

Nancy R. Doak, of Albuquerque, NM, formerly of Kokomo, IN, died Tuesday, September 27, in Rio Rancho, NM. For more information, or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com.

