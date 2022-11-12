Nancy Susan Cress Skalsky, born June 4, 1962, passed away on November 1, surrounded by her family after a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Glendive, MT, the youngest of four children. After graduating from Dawson County High School, Nancy married Dennis Skalsky and spent the majority of her life as a wife and homemaker. She loved gardening, nature, animals, baking and traveling the roads of Montana. Nancy was a great soul who had big opinions about life and shared them with those she cared about.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Grace Cress; and is survived by her children: Allison Flynn (Conrad), Jacob Skalsky; her siblings: Kent Cress (Laurel) and their daughter, Kalli Cunningham (Jess), Sandy Gordon and her daughter, Lindsay, Kay Parks (Randy) and their son, Carter; her aunts: Mary Cress, Donna Raden (Dennis) and Linda Frank; along with many other family and friends.

Her family would like to thank the staff at St. Peter's Hospital for their care and resilience in walking her safely home.

Per Nancy's wishes, she has been cremated with a private family service to be held at a later date.

