LEWISTOWN — Nancy Wichman, 67, died Feb 26. Viewing at Creel Funeral Home in Lewistown, Fri, Mar. 4th & Sat, Mar. 5th from 3-7 p.m. Vigil at St Leo's Catholic Church, Sun, Mar. 6th, at 6 p.m. Mass will be celebrated, Mon, Mar. 7th at St. Leo's Catholic Church at 11 a.m.
