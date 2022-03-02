 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nancy Wichman

LEWISTOWN — Nancy Wichman, 67, died Feb 26. Viewing at Creel Funeral Home in Lewistown, Fri, Mar. 4 and Sat, Mar. 5 from 3-7 p.m. Vigil at St Leo's Catholic Church, Sun., Mar. 6 at 6 p.m. Mass will be celebrated, Mon, Mar. 7 at St. Leo's Catholic Church at 11 a.m.

