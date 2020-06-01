Nancy Yvonne Bersuch

Nancy took her final nap, ending her battle with COPD. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and wife. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Bersuch; sisters Judy (Cliff) Beebe, Shirley McGowan; children Larry (Stacy) Payovich, Krista (Wesley) Phillips. She loved her dog Honey, who is also missing her very much. Thank you Nancy for being a part of our lives. We love you and will always miss you.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Bersuch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.