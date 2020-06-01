Nancy Yvonne Bersuch
Nancy Yvonne Bersuch

Nancy took her final nap, ending her battle with COPD. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and wife. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Brian Bersuch; sisters Judy (Cliff) Beebe, Shirley McGowan; children Larry (Stacy) Payovich, Krista (Wesley) Phillips. She loved her dog Honey, who is also missing her very much. Thank you Nancy for being a part of our lives. We love you and will always miss you.

