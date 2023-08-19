Nanette Olsen Prindle passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday August 16, 2023. She was 71.

She is survived in death by her husband, Gregory Ray Prindle, her son Jared Prindle of Lewistown and his wife, Lynne, and daughters Caitlin and Nicole. Her son Justin Prindle of Billings and his wife, Traci, and daughters Natalie and Elizabeth. Daughter Aleaha Cruzan of Shepherd and her daughter Tamia. Her daughter Anna Barta of Lewistown and her husband, Jacob, and their sons Henry and Oliver. Daughter Betsy Hart of Billings and her husband, Jeremy, and children Liliana and Ethan. And her son Josh Prindle of Shepherd and his wife, Sara, and their children, Joshua, Wyatt, Tanner, Ragan, Aspen, Kennadie, and Chanel.

Nanette is preceded in death by her parents Wilbur J. and Laura Ruth Olsen of Lovell, Wyoming, and her sister Connie Olsen of Lovell. She is survived by her sisters Dianne Paxton and her husband, John, of Lovell, and sister Norma Allen and her husband, Rex, of Lovell, and her brothers Jon Olsen of Gillette Wyoming, and his wife, Gladys, and brother Randall Olsen of Thermopolis Wyoming, and his wife, Violet. And many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and a few great great nieces and nephews.

From a very young age Nanette knew she wanted to do hair. When she was only 4 years old she got ahold of her sister Connie's hair and cut it off at her pigtails!! She had a real talent for doing hair and would cut most of her family and friends and the missionaries' hair that would serve in her ward. She was very giving of her time for anyone! She was a kind, compassionate, loving, funny lady who loved being around her family and dearest friends. She was an active member of the church and served in many callings. She was willing to go the extra mile for anyone.

Nan always had a sixth sense about her and knew when someone was in need, and she would just show up. One of her favorite ways to say I Love You and give you a hug from a distance, was to give you homemade pajamas on Christmas Eve!!

Nanette married her husband, Gregory, and they had 51 wonderful years together!! Weeks before she passed Nan was overheard telling Greg that they did a good job with their family and raised 6 great kids!!

Services are to be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 2929 Belvedere Drive in Billings, Montana, on Thursday August 24 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to be held at the Lovell, Wyoming, cemetery at 3:00 p.m. later that day.