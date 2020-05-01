Naomi H Allen
Naomi H Allen

Naomi H. Allen passed away peacefully at Morning Star Senior Living. She moved to Montana from Pueblo, Colorado, a year ago to be closer to her family in her last year of life. She was a member of the Ascension Episcopal church in Pueblo, CO as well as a member of PEO and prison ministry. Services pending at Ascension Church in Pueblo, CO.

To plant a tree in memory of Naomi Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

