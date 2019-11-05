{{featured_button_text}}

Naomi Louise LaRue, 88, passed peacefully into eternity in the presence of family members on Nov. 3, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel in Billings, Montana at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. A full obituary and opportunity to share thoughts or memories with Louise’s family can be found at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

