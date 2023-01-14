It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce that our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, papa and friend, Nash Paz, peacefully passed away. He was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday, Jan. 11, just 20 days before his 99th birthday.

A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., followed by burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Afterwards, all family and friends are invited to a reception at Freedom Church, 550 32nd St. West. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nash's life.

For the full obituary, please visit www.michelottisawyers.com.