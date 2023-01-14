 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nash Paz

  • 0
Nash Paz

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce that our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, papa and friend, Nash Paz, peacefully passed away. He was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday, Jan. 11, just 20 days before his 99th birthday.

A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., followed by burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Afterwards, all family and friends are invited to a reception at Freedom Church, 550 32nd St. West. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nash's life.

For the full obituary, please visit www.michelottisawyers.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ohio electric aircraft allows farmers to fly over their land

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News