It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce that our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, papa and friend, Nash Paz, peacefully passed away. He was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday, Jan. 11, just 20 days before his 99th birthday.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., followed by burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Afterwards, all family and friends are invited to a reception at Freedom Church, 550 32nd St. West. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nash's life.
For the full obituary, please visit www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.