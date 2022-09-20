Nathalia Jane "Dolly" Oblander

Our loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, our queen, peacefully passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, surrounded by her family, on Sept. 17, as we finished reciting the Lord's Prayer. Dolly was born in Hamilton, Montana, to Gustav and Pauline Schlecht, second daughter of four. She spent her childhood in Hamilton before her family moved to Billings, where she would live out the rest of her life.

Dolly graduated from Billings Senior High class of 1957. As a teenager, Dolly worked at the soda fountain in Ward City. In 1955, at the soda fountain, a handsome man walked in and asked Dolly to accompany him to the fair. Turned out he was the love of her life and she married Gerald "Jerry" Oblander on July 6, 1958. They celebrated 64 years of marriage this year. To this union, two daughters, Lori and Barbara, were born. They were, and remain, the loves of Dolly and Jerry's life.

Dolly was a proud stay-at-home mother and wife until her children were in high school. She supported her husband while he built Midland Printing. When her girls were in high school, she began working at the Billings Gazette in the classified advertising department. She spent around 20 years at the Gazette and loved her time there. Many of us fondly remember calling and hearing "Classified advertising. This is Dolly." She retired from work in 1999.

Dolly enjoyed time at church, from regular services to women's bible study. Traveling was a great joy for her, and she and Jerry spent decades traveling the world with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The most memorable trip Grandma and Grandpa gave us was a Mediterranean Cruise for their 50th wedding anniversary. She made friends everywhere she went and enjoyed playing cards, eating out, shopping for purses and meeting with the Red Hats. Her favorite activity was spending time with family. We have fond memories of her singing in the kitchen, planning birthday parties, Christmas morning and visiting. Even at her sickest, she enjoyed sitting in her rocking chair, chewing her gum and hearing about all of our lives.

Dolly is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Jerry Oblander; her two daughters Lori McCuin and Barbara (Don) McRae; her grandchildren, Tara (Gabriel) Salley, Alyssa (Nathan Anderson) Weber, and Dustin McRae; her great-grandchildren, Robert (Kimberly) Hill, Alexis Cooper, Elijah Salley, Holdyn Weber and Rhett Weber; her sisters, Agnes Denowh, Diana (Ken) Nichols and Linda (Cecil) Madill; her nephews, Brett (Sheree) Nichols, Michael Nichols, Lynn (Trey) Adkins, Janet Hundretmark, Jason (Tammy) Madill and Justin Madill. She is also survived by her church family and many, many friends that she left a special mark on throughout her life.

Dolly was preceded in death by her loving parents, Gustav and Pauline Schlecht; her mother- and father-in-law, Ed and Alvina Oblander; her brother-in-law, Alan Oblander; her son-in-law, Jeff McCuin; her first great-grandchild. Lyric Jordyn Hill; and an adopted granddaughter, Tia Roll.

Our family would like to especially thank Dr. Nathan Bates, Theresa and Mellissa at St. Johns Hospice, and Pastor Jay Bickelhaupt for bringing comfort to all of us during this trying time. This world may have taken Dolly's sight and her mobility but she lived out her last days with the grace and glamour she lived her entire life. Her family rejoices that she is now whole in heaven, celebrating with the family members she missed so much and getting answers to all the questions she asked in Bible study. Dolly believed fervently in Jesus Christ and we know that because our redeemer lives, we too will meet her again in heaven.

Dolly's Christian funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Apostles Lutheran Church, 3140 Broadwater Ave. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. If you would like to join family for a celebration of life, we will meet for coffee at sweet treats at Apostles Lutheran Church in the fellowship hall after interment.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Apostles Lutheran Preschool or the Billings Clinic Foundation in Dolly's name would be greatly appreciated.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.