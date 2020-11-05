 Skip to main content
Nathan Norstrum
Nathan Norstrum

Nathan Norstrum

Nathan Norstrum

Nathan will no longer suffer. He has gone to be with the Lord. He leaves behind numerous family members and friends. He loved all of his family, camping, hiking, anything to do with nature, basketball and music.

He will truly be missed and took part of my heart with him. Nathan passed peacefully in the hospital on November 1. He was 36.

