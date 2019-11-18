Sgt. Nathaneil G. Irish, 23 of Billings died in a non-combat related incident at Camp Taji, Iraq on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. He was born June 28, 1996 in Phoenix, AZ and was raised by his mom Kathy Depriest Gordon and stepdad Jerrold Gordon. Nathan lived in Arizona, Montana, Alaska & Texas. He graduated from Young Marines and Montana Youth Challenge before joining the National Guard.
Nathan enlisted in the National Guard in 2013 where he was assigned to the 25th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. He was in Iraq supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
He joined the U.S. Army in 2015 and served at Fort Bliss, Texas, before reporting to Fort Wainwright in Nov. 2018. In addition to his time in Iraq, Nathan also served in Kuwait from Oct. 2017 to July 2018.
Nathan was a small arms/artillery repair non-commissioned officer. He received multiple awards throughout his time in the Army, including two awards of the Army Commendation Medal, three awards of the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
On June 1, 2019 Nathan married Mercedes Holm in Denali National Park. He loved to travel, play his Xbox and his cars.
He is survived by his wife Mercedes; parents Kathy and Jerrold; sister, Shealynn Irish; brothers, Jeremiah Irish and Dustin Depriest; stepbrother, Justin Gordon; stepsister, Ambor Gordon.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Kathryn Depriest; grandfather, Norman Irish and his best friend Dustin Freese.
A gathering of Family & Friends will be held from 6-8 pm on Friday, Nov. 22 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11 am at Dahl Funeral Chapel on Saturday, Nov. 23. To send the family condolences please visit our website www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
