 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neal Lininger
0 entries

Neal Lininger

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Neal Lininger

Neal Lininger, Aurora, Colo., died Feb. 23, 2021. He was born August 21, 1939, in Missoula, MT. to Lorraine and Omer Lininger. After attending a small rural school in Dayton, MT, Neal graduated from Polson High School, attended Rocky Mtn. College for a time and then graduated from Eastern MT College (now MSUB) on June 5, 1960. Neal fell in love with Sharon Kemmis, a Rocky Mtn. College girl from the farm in Richland County, and they married June 6, 1961, in Billings. After completing Master of Arts and Ed.D degrees from Colorado State College (now U. of Northern Colo.), Neal began a 35+ year of teaching in public schools and colleges in Wyo., So. Dak. and Colo. In retirement, Neal continued his deep involvement in church and community music, drama and art in Aurora, Colo.

Neal is survived by his wife, Sharon, his aunt Marian, several cousins, as well as brothers-in-law Dave Kemmis, Jaffrey, NH; Dan Kemmis (Jean), Missoula, MT., and Ernie Kemmis (Carol), Billings, MT, as well as numerous other family members.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News