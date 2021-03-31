Neal Lininger, Aurora, Colo., died Feb. 23, 2021. He was born August 21, 1939, in Missoula, MT. to Lorraine and Omer Lininger. After attending a small rural school in Dayton, MT, Neal graduated from Polson High School, attended Rocky Mtn. College for a time and then graduated from Eastern MT College (now MSUB) on June 5, 1960. Neal fell in love with Sharon Kemmis, a Rocky Mtn. College girl from the farm in Richland County, and they married June 6, 1961, in Billings. After completing Master of Arts and Ed.D degrees from Colorado State College (now U. of Northern Colo.), Neal began a 35+ year of teaching in public schools and colleges in Wyo., So. Dak. and Colo. In retirement, Neal continued his deep involvement in church and community music, drama and art in Aurora, Colo.