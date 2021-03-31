Neal Lininger
Neal Lininger, Aurora, Colo., died Feb. 23, 2021. He was born August 21, 1939, in Missoula, MT. to Lorraine and Omer Lininger. After attending a small rural school in Dayton, MT, Neal graduated from Polson High School, attended Rocky Mtn. College for a time and then graduated from Eastern MT College (now MSUB) on June 5, 1960. Neal fell in love with Sharon Kemmis, a Rocky Mtn. College girl from the farm in Richland County, and they married June 6, 1961, in Billings. After completing Master of Arts and Ed.D degrees from Colorado State College (now U. of Northern Colo.), Neal began a 35+ year of teaching in public schools and colleges in Wyo., So. Dak. and Colo. In retirement, Neal continued his deep involvement in church and community music, drama and art in Aurora, Colo.
Neal is survived by his wife, Sharon, his aunt Marian, several cousins, as well as brothers-in-law Dave Kemmis, Jaffrey, NH; Dan Kemmis (Jean), Missoula, MT., and Ernie Kemmis (Carol), Billings, MT, as well as numerous other family members.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.