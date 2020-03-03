Neal Wiechman

It is with great sadness that the family of Neal Douglas Wiechman announces his passing after a sudden and tragic cardiac event on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the age of 51 years. Neal will be forever remembered by his two sons Konner and Kolten, his parents Jack and Audrey Wiechman, his brother Jeff (Laura) Wiechman, his sister Deanna (Greg) Devore, his loving partner Kim Watkins, his former wife Colleen, his many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Neal was born July 23, 1968 and graduated from Hardin High School class of 1986. He will be truly missed by all who were lucky to have known him.
Please view his entire obituary at www.bullismortuary.com
A service celebrating Neal will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., at Bullis Mortuary, 507 N. Center Ave, Hardin, MT 59034. A reception will be held immediately following at the Fort Custer Golf Course. 3.2 miles north of Hardin on Hwy 47.
Honoring Neal's wishes, attendees are asked to wear Chicago Bears, your favorite team's apparel, or anything colorful and bright.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted and awarded to local youth sports programs in his name. Please send to Deanna Devore, PO Box 59, Hardin, MT. 59034
Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.
