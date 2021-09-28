Neil Lawrence Powell was born in Billings, on June 4, 1959, to Cliff and Nancy Powell. He was the oldest of five children: three brothers, Brian, Mike and Chris, and sister Lisa Strouf. He went to Miles Avenue School, Lewis & Clark Junior High, and graduated from West High in 1977. He worked at City View Drive-in and Buttrey's Grocery during his high school years. He played Little League Baseball for the Central Giants, and Pony Colt Police team.

He joined the local Pipefitter and Plumbing Union 30 as an apprentice and has been a plumber for 40 years, as a strong Union man who loved to work hard and play hard since 1979. During his years in the Union, he served was an active member on the Executive Board, among many others. He worked for several industrial contactors. Many of those years were spent traveling doing jobs for Star Service Plumbing and Heating. He finished out his career with G&T Plumbing and Heating. He was recently retired with dreams of traveling to Costa Rica, among other places.