 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Neil Logan

  • 0
Neil Logan

Neil Logan, 94, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday, May 27. For the full obituary, please refer to Smith's Funeral Home at the following link: https://smithfuneralchapels.com/book-of-memories/4938308/Logan-Neil/index.php

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four easy summer gardening tips

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News