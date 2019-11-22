{{featured_button_text}}

Neil Willard Drinkwalter, 68, longtime Billings resident, passed away in the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019.

Neil is survived by: his wife, Jean; his mother, Leta; his brothers, Robert, Jerry, Bruce, and Gale; sons, Max (Kathy) and their sons, Ryan (Marcia) and their children, Kenneth Morris (Stacy) and their children, Jacob Morris and his children; and daughter, Patty (Michael) Reynard and their children.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. For a longer obituary and to leave memories with the family please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

Service information

Nov 27
Funeral
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
11:00AM
Dahl Funeral Chapel
10 Yellowstone Avenue
Billings, MT 59101
