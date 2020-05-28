× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nellevette Top of Moccasin

Nellevette Top of Moccasin, Baachia Heeleen Daakuch (Among the Pine Trees) 80 of Crow Agency, Montana went on to the other side camp on May 26, 2020. She now joins her sister Veda Rock Above and her brother Harry Moccasin.

Nellie, as she was affectionately known, was born to Gabriel Top of Moccasin and Loraaine Real Bird on October 2, 1939. She was a strong and kind-hearted Whitstling Water woman and a daughter of the Newly Made Lodge Clan. She graduated from Hardin High School in 1958 and attended Bacone College in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Afterwards, she attended Eastern Montana College and then began her career teaching pre-school and lilingual education in Crow Agency.

She made her home with her sister, the late Veda Rock Above, helping to raise her daughter Shannon. Though Nellie never had any biological children she was a mother, an advisor and a teach to all her nephews and nieces in all matters especially Crow Traditional way of life. Nellie was a horsewoman whose interest in buying and selling horses stemmed from her years as a barrel racer. While attending college in Oklahoma she excelled at foot racing defeating the local top seeded runner. She excelled in athletics and turned down a recruitment offer choosing to return home to her family instead.