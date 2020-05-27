Nellevette Top of Moccasin, Baachia Heeleen Daakuch (Among the Pine Trees), 80, of Crow Agency, Montana, went on to the other side camp on May 26, 2020. She now joins her sister Veda Rock Above and her brother Harry Moccasin.
Nellie, as she was affectionately known, was born to Gabriel Top of Moccasin and Lorraine Real Bird on Oct. 2, 1939. She was a strong and kind-hearted Whistling Water woman and a daughter of the Newly Made Lodge Clan. She graduated from Hardin High School in 1958 and attended Bacone College in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Afterwards, she attended Eastern Montana College and then began her career teaching pre-school and bilingual education in Crow Agency.
She made her home with her sister, the late Veda Rock Above, helping to raise her daughter Shannon. Though Nellie never had any biological children she was a mother, an advisor and a teacher to all her nephews and nieces in all matters especially Crow Traditional way of life. Nellie was a horsewoman whose interest in buying and selling horses stemmed from her years as a barrel racer. While attending college in Oklahoma, she excelled at foot racing defeating the local top seeded runner. She excelled in athletics and turned down a recruitment offer choosing to return home to her family instead.
Nellie grew up as a member of Native American Church. She attended Sweat Lodge Ceremony and was a devout member of the Crow-Shoshone Sundance Ceremony. It is estimated that she has danced in Sundance nearly 68 times as she began dancing at the age of 12. She was later baptized in the St. Anne's Mission Catholic Church and later became a member of Burgess Memorial Baptist Church. Later in life she frequently attended the St. Dennis Parish in Crow Agency.
Among many memories, Nellie will be remembered most for her deeply held spiritual and Christian beliefs. She was a giving person and often while shopping bought special gifts for others. She was a true matriarch to the Moccasin and Real Bird Family.
She is survived by siblings Wayne (Jane) Moccasin, Joyce Moccasin, Helen Crooked Arm, Loretta Johnson, Lana and Connie Moccasin; her uncle Charlie (Ramona) Real Bird; her aunts Margo and Kathy Real Bird. Her extended family includes Corky (Mamie) Yellowtail, Arnie, Leonard, Daryl, Byron and Ada Bends, Arlis Whiteman Runs Him families, Henry Bright Wings and Leona Bright Wings families, Laura Plain Left-Hand families, Dust, Jefferson, Hunts the Arrow, Old Bear, Bird Hat, Margaret Shane-Stewart families, Sundance family Deanna, Myran, Ben and Viv Cloud and Patty Medicine Horse; her life-long best friends Debbie and Merla Mullenberg, Pilu Pretty on Top, Brenda Kramer; her favorite nieces Loreen Crooked Arm and Roberta Walks Over Ice, Lavern Williamson, Connie Red Star Price, Merle Jean Harris, Alice Lion Shows, Louis Stevens and Caroline Small Martin.
Special thank you to Tanya Don't Mix and Emmaline Brown for your compassion throughout our families difficult hours. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 28th at the Bullis Funeral Chapel from 10 to 4 and funeral service will be Friday, May 29 in Crow Agency with burial to follow in the Crow Agency Cemetery. Bullis Mortuary is entrusted with the arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.