 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nellie J. Booth
0 entries

Nellie J. Booth

  • 0

Nellie J. Booth, 83, of Wibaux, Montana. Visitation will be held from 1 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8p.m with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Silha Funeral Home in Beach, North Dakota. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at the United Community Church. Interment in the Beach City Cemetery will take place following services. Silha Funeral Home of Beach has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News