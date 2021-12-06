Nellie J. Booth, 83, of Wibaux, Montana. Visitation will be held from 1 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8p.m with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Silha Funeral Home in Beach, North Dakota. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at the United Community Church. Interment in the Beach City Cemetery will take place following services. Silha Funeral Home of Beach has been entrusted with the arrangements.