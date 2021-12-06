Nellie J. Booth, 83, of Wibaux, Montana. Visitation will be held from 1 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8p.m with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Silha Funeral Home in Beach, North Dakota. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at the United Community Church. Interment in the Beach City Cemetery will take place following services. Silha Funeral Home of Beach has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Nellie J. Booth
