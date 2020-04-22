× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nellie Lucille Keil

Nellie Lucille (Kuchling, Steingruber) Keil passed away peacefully in her sleep from complications of Alzheimer's disease on April 13, 2020, while residing at Cameron Hall Memory Care in Canton Georgia.

She was born Jan. 11, 1927, to Emil and Frieda Kuchling in Crookston, Minnesota. She attended school in a one room school house through the eighth grade and then attended the Northwest School of Agriculture University of Minnesota and graduated in 1944. Emil and Frieda divorced in 1945. In 1947, Emil and family moved to Montana and Emil then married Marie Steingruber. In 1948, Nellie married Marie's oldest son John. One son was born from that union. John and Nellie divorced in 1961.

On April 13, 1963, Nellie married Robert Keil in Red Lodge, Montana. They spent their entire married life in Billings, Montana. Bob passed away in 2010. Nellie remained in Billings until Dec. of 2014 when she moved in with her son and daughter-in-law residing in Lacey, Washington.

Upon her son's retirement, they moved to Ellijay, Georgia in 2015. Nellie lived with Dave and his wife until her symptoms became more apparent and she moved into Cameron Hall of Ellijay, an assisted living center. Nellie moved to Cameron Hall of Canton Memory Care where she resided until her passing.