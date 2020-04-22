Nellie Lucille Keil
Nellie Lucille (Kuchling, Steingruber) Keil passed away peacefully in her sleep from complications of Alzheimer's disease on April 13, 2020, while residing at Cameron Hall Memory Care in Canton Georgia.
She was born Jan. 11, 1927, to Emil and Frieda Kuchling in Crookston, Minnesota. She attended school in a one room school house through the eighth grade and then attended the Northwest School of Agriculture University of Minnesota and graduated in 1944. Emil and Frieda divorced in 1945. In 1947, Emil and family moved to Montana and Emil then married Marie Steingruber. In 1948, Nellie married Marie's oldest son John. One son was born from that union. John and Nellie divorced in 1961.
On April 13, 1963, Nellie married Robert Keil in Red Lodge, Montana. They spent their entire married life in Billings, Montana. Bob passed away in 2010. Nellie remained in Billings until Dec. of 2014 when she moved in with her son and daughter-in-law residing in Lacey, Washington.
Upon her son's retirement, they moved to Ellijay, Georgia in 2015. Nellie lived with Dave and his wife until her symptoms became more apparent and she moved into Cameron Hall of Ellijay, an assisted living center. Nellie moved to Cameron Hall of Canton Memory Care where she resided until her passing.
Nellie was predeceased by her father Emil, mother Frieda and step-mother Marie, husband Robert and sister Margaret. She is survived by her only child David (Pat) Steingruber, and brother Waldo (Carlene) Kuchling. She had two grandsons Robert (Stephanie) Steingruber, Ryan (Trelley) Steingruber and three great granddaughters Ariel, Madison and Olivia Steingruber.
At Nellie's request there will be no services. Cremation has taken place and her and Robert's ashes will be returned to Montana when circumstances allow.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.