Nellie Rafn

Nellie Rafn passed away March 9 at the TenderNest in Billings at age 92. A resident of Billings for more than 60 years, her portraits and paintings grace many homes in the area. To view a full obituary, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

