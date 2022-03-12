Nellie Rafn passed away March 9 at the TenderNest in Billings at age 92. A resident of Billings for more than 60 years, her portraits and paintings grace many homes in the area. To view a full obituary, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
