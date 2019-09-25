{{featured_button_text}}

Newton Paul 'Van' Van Maren Jr., 99, of Casper, Wyoming, died of natural causes on Sept. 21, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Ministries in Billings.

Services will be held in Casper, on Sept. 29 and 30. His obituary is at https://www.michelottisawyers.com/.

