Nicholas (Nick) Joseph Degel, IV, of Orlando, Florida, passed away on May 6, 2023, after battling esophageal cancer with courage and grace. A loving son, father, brother, and uncle and friend to many, Nick was preceded in death by his father and mother, Nick and Marilyn Degel, his older brother Nicholas who died in infancy, and his sister Adrienne Bjorndal.

Left to mourn him are his beloved sons, Nicholas V of Billings, Montana, Joseph (Lisa) of Elk, Washington (grandsons Joseph and Alexander), and beloved daughter Natalie (Michael) of Jacksonville, Florida. He is also survived by his siblings, Mary Sue, Thomas, James (Jeannie), Rosemary (Bryan), Cynthia (Mike), Jennifer (Pat), Joanne, Jacqueline, Jeanne (John), Elizabeth (Jayme), and Theodore, and over 40 nephews, nieces, and grand nephews and nieces.

Born in Glendive, Montana, on February 22, 1949, Nick graduated from Dawson County High School in 1967, and served two tours of duty with the U.S. Army in Vietnam, achieving the rank of Drill Sergeant. After he was Honorably Discharged, he earned his B.A from Eastern Montana College in Billings, Montana, and a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Wyoming. While raising his three children, he worked for Senco in both Montana and Florida, rising to a position in upper management from which he retired. In retirement, Nick enjoyed a full life, spending time with his family and friends, traveling the world to explore new places and foods, hunting and skiing in his beloved Montana, and taking flying lessons to earn his pilot's license. Nick also devoted his time to volunteering as Treasurer with IDignity and as a mentor with Outreach Love. He was a devout Catholic and supported many charitable organizations including The Franciscan Foundation for the Holy Land.

A funeral Mass in celebration of his life will take place at St. James Cathedral in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. followed by interment with full military honors at Queen of Angels Cemetery. Reception to follow. Flowers and remembrances can be sent to DeGusipe Funeral Home at 9001 Orlando Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32751.

The family would like to express our gratitude to the caring staff at AdventHealth and all the families and friends who have sustained us through these past difficult months.