Nicholas (Nick) G. Jurkovich passed away January 13, at the age of 90. Nick was residing at the Montana Veterans Home in Columbia Falls, MT.

Nick was the youngest son of Vaso Jurkovich and Stana Perovich, who were immigrants from Montenegro and Serbia. He was born in Red Lodge, Montana on April 20, 1932. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Dominic, Robert, Lazar, Raymond, Eli and George and his sisters Dorothy, Toni, Rose, and Olga.

Nick was a kind and loving man and his family meant the world to him. He is survived by the mother of his children, Bjorg, his daughters Vivian (Chris) Breneol, Mona Jurkovich, Sonja Jurkovich (Steve Wilson) and his son Mark Jurkovich, his two granddaughters Jennifer (Nick) and Jessica (Travis) and his great grandson Jace.

Nick's family is very grateful to the nurses, staff and doctors at the Montana Veterans Home in Columbia Falls. Interment of his ashes will take place at the Red Lodge Cemetery later this year.

