Nicholas 'Nick' Ryan Visser was born March 15, 1983 to Keith and Peggy (Hillman) Visser and an enormous extended family. In less than eight years, he was joined by five siblings: Becky, Aaron, Kirk, Paul and Garrett. To say their Billings home was a busy, noisy place would be a gross understatement. While in elementary school, he met his best buddy, Mackay Mathiason, who is now his 5th brother. He spent most of his 'growing up years' in Shepherd - living life as a typical country kid. He graduated from Shepherd High School in 2001.

Nicholas's father developed cancer in 1994 and his family started to attend a camp during the summer for Montana families dealing with a cancer diagnosis. First as camp attendees, and later as camp volunteers. It was during one of those summer camps that Nick met his future wife, Kendra Payne. He called meeting her 'love at first sight.' As it turns out, he was right, it really was love. They married Nov. 29, 2003. They moved to Kendra's hometown in California the morning after their wedding. There, they added their first child to the family- Kloe in 2005. After a year and a half, they returned home to Montana. Fast forward a few years to 2008, where they welcomed their son, Benjamin, while they were living in Three Forks and Nick worked for KG Ranch. In 2011, he and Kendra moved back to Shepherd where he worked for Strecker Farms for seven years. They packed their little farmhouse to capacity when Allison (2011), Parker (2016), and Charlotte (2018) were born and that little house was the center of fun - Friday nights with the family, countless birthday parties, river bonfires in the fall, and of course, the annual goose hunting event.