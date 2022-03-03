Nicholas (Nick) Steven Peterson

He was the first of two sons. He grew up in Helena and Billings, MT. attending school in the Heights and graduating from Skyview High School. Nick and his brother Matt grew up close enjoying their youth. They really looked forward to spending summers at Canyon Ferry and Holter Lake. After graduation Nick joined the Air Force and served six years. From there he returned to Billings, attended the Career Center and then went to work for one of the refineries in Billings. Nick married Nikki McGregor in Niagara Falls, NY. They had a daughter Hailey who was the real sunshine in Nick's life. He loved her so much! He always had a big smile when he was with her.