Nicholas (Nick) Steven Peterson

Nicholas (Nick) Steven Peterson 40, passed away Feb. 27, 2022 at his home. Nick was born June 17,1981 in Glens Falls, NY to Steve and Pam Peterson.

He was the first of two sons. He grew up in Helena and Billings, MT. attending school in the Heights and graduating from Skyview High School. Nick and his brother Matt grew up close enjoying their youth. They really looked forward to spending summers at Canyon Ferry and Holter Lake. After graduation Nick joined the Air Force and served six years. From there he returned to Billings, attended the Career Center and then went to work for one of the refineries in Billings. Nick married Nikki McGregor in Niagara Falls, NY. They had a daughter Hailey who was the real sunshine in Nick's life. He loved her so much! He always had a big smile when he was with her.

Nick is survived by his wife, his daughter, his parents Steve and Pam Peterson of Great falls, his brother Matt {Rachel, Lucy, Lila} of Lubbock, TX, grandparents Jon and Sharon Robinson of Great Falls, and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Eugene and Audrey Peterson.

No memorial service is planned per Nick's wishes.

