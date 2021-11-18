Nicki Maier-Bryce

Nicki was born to Kathy and David Maier on April 7, 1980 in Billings, Montana. She spent the first three years of her life in Harlowton, Montana. She attended elementary school at Big Sky, middle school at Castle Rock, and graduated from Skyview High School in 1998. She attended MSU-B part time for two years. In 1999 she went to work for her mom at Premier Mortgage company and spent the rest of her life doing what she and her mom felt was their purpose in life was: get people a home loan.

Nicki was a kind and generous lady. She volunteered for homeless pets and was a fixture at the Moss Mansion fundraiser every year. Nicki had a heart of gold and once you were her friend you were a friend for life. Her oldest and dearest friends are from her early years in Harlowton. Nicki was an all in type of girl. Nothing got done halfway. She enjoyed the quiet homelife with Alan, Alex, and Walter the dog. It was a quiet homelife except on Cat-Griz weekend. Nicki was a Griz fan and Alan and Alex were Bobcats. They spent many a summer day with in-laws Stacy and Tom Stewart camping in the Beartooths and Paradise Valley. Nicki loved the Farmers Market and arrived early to get the best produce to take home to pickle. If she could find it she could pickle it. She enjoyed her crafts circle of friends on a regular basis. She loved her job and spent many hours agonizing over how to get someone a loan.