Nicole Kudrna Heiney, the brightest soul we ever knew, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was 35. Nicole was born in Billings on Dec. 1, 1984. She graduated from Senior High School, obtained her undergraduate degree and was a few credits shy of her master's. Everything she did revolved around helping others. Nicole had a love for art in all forms and for life coaching.

Nicole embodied a soaring, free spirit that radiated kindness, generosity and incredible love for her family, friends and even strangers — she often left a vase of flowers out on the sidewalk with a note, “take one for yourself or someone you love.” She preached uniqueness and acceptance, making you feel loved, special, and important. Her stunning blonde hair matched her radiant personality; she was beautiful inside and out. She had an unmatched sense of humor and loved to make people laugh through her funny jokes and quirky voices.

Nicole had a way with words — particularly on paper. She left sweet notes to her daughter, Pairiss, on her mirror in the bathroom, on sticky notes in her shoes, and left her precious little gifts on her bed when she would come home. Nicole loved Pairiss more than anything in the world. She lovingly referred to Pairiss as her “Bean” and her “everything.” To Pairiss, Nicole will always be her “Pepe Silvia.”