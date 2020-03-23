Nicole Kudrna Heiney, the brightest soul we ever knew, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was 35. Nicole was born in Billings on Dec. 1, 1984. She graduated from Senior High School, obtained her undergraduate degree and was a few credits shy of her master's. Everything she did revolved around helping others. Nicole had a love for art in all forms and for life coaching.
Nicole embodied a soaring, free spirit that radiated kindness, generosity and incredible love for her family, friends and even strangers — she often left a vase of flowers out on the sidewalk with a note, “take one for yourself or someone you love.” She preached uniqueness and acceptance, making you feel loved, special, and important. Her stunning blonde hair matched her radiant personality; she was beautiful inside and out. She had an unmatched sense of humor and loved to make people laugh through her funny jokes and quirky voices.
Nicole had a way with words — particularly on paper. She left sweet notes to her daughter, Pairiss, on her mirror in the bathroom, on sticky notes in her shoes, and left her precious little gifts on her bed when she would come home. Nicole loved Pairiss more than anything in the world. She lovingly referred to Pairiss as her “Bean” and her “everything.” To Pairiss, Nicole will always be her “Pepe Silvia.”
Nicole is survived by her daughter, Pairiss; parents Glenn and Katrina Kudrna; boyfriend Douglas Copeland; best friend Joanna Huckaby; sisters Lisa Day (Mike Day), and their children, Maria, Molly, Sarah, Johnny and Gracie; April Sharrock and her son Dylan; brothers Jesse, Daniel and Lucas (Alicia), and their children, Trevor, Amelia, Oliver and Gavin; along with numerous other family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her sister Alisa.
Nicole will be dearly missed, as she has touched the lives of so many. Her dear friend, Joanna, says it best, “Nicole spread her sparkle wherever she went.”
Due to current circumstances, we are not able to host a public service to celebrate Nicole's life. We will be having a private family service in which we will remember Nicole, while thinking of all of Nicole's extended family and friends who will not be able to be present. We will hold a celebration of Nicole's life on a later date TBD.
Nicole was incredibly passionate about art, so in lieu of gifts or flowers, please consider giving to the Yellowstone Art Museum in honor of Nicole.
“I can't explain today, so I don't. I can explain yesterday, but I won't. Tomorrow though, needs no explanation, only hope.” — Lucas K
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
