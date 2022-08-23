Nicole Lee Tedesco was taken from us suddenly while near her home in Winter Springs, Florida. She was doing what she loved most, tending her girls, when she was called from above and her time here abruptly ended. Nicole was a sweet, gentle soul with a discerning eye and rare ability to add her special touch to her friends and families lives. She was loved deeply by everyone she met and will be remembered always.

Nicole was born October 15, 1979 to Bob and Sue Ochsner in Belleville, Illinois. The family moved from Illinois to Utah, then Colorado and settled in Montana in 1993. She graduated from Skyview High School in Billings and went on to get her cosmetology license and beautified everyone around her.

She met the love of her life, Andrew Tedesco, while living in Las Vegas and they were married May 2011. In June 2019, they renewed their wedding vows in Italy in the same church where Andrew's grandparents were married 115 years earlier. They created the most beautiful life together. Their two amazing girls, Ava and Gianna, were born in 2011 and 2013. Her daughters were the center of her world. Everything she did was with them, for them and about them.

Nicole excelled at anything she tried. She was very artistic and could create anything from just a vision. Ms. Nicole, as her students affectionately called her, was a beloved Preschool and Sunday School teacher and will have a special place in the hearts of many of her students (and parents) for a lifetime.

Written by Ava: She was the best mom a kid could ask for. She would always be there for her girls. She would cook breakfast, lunch, and dinner. She was the best baker. Any time she made anything it would turn out great. She always had a plan for everything.

She is survived by her husband Andrew, daughters Ava and Gianna, parents Bob and Sue, sisters Darcy (Ryan) Machado, Kalena (Dale) Ochsner, and Karla (Steve) Diaz. She also had five nieces and nephews: Cayden Halvorsen; Brady, Addyson, and Kolby Machado; and Calvin Diaz who loved her dearly.

Funeral services are Saturday, August 27, at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Winter Springs, Florida at 10 a.m. There will be a private family reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wells Fargo Bank in Winter Springs, Florida for Ava and Gianna's future education.

Our family would like to thank the community for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. It has been incredible to see how very loved Nicole was and always will be.